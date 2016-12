croatians and albanians October 29 2005 at 11:35 PM

so i like this albanian kid. would his parents have anything against me i know my family has nothing against albanians. did croatia and albania ever have a problem with eachother. Is there any reason he won't like me because im croatian. Could someone please help me out i just don't know the answers to any of these questions....

